site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: eagles-landon-dickerson-sitting-out-regular-season-finale | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Sitting out regular-season finale
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Dickerson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Commanders.
Dickerson will get a breather in Week 18 as Philadelphia gears up for the postseason. In his absence, Brett Toth and Matt Pryor are both candidates to draw the start at left guard versus Washington.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 12 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read