Dickerson (foot) is active Week 3 agains the Commanders.
Dickerson was the only question mark on a light injury report for the Eagles this week, and he'll end up suiting up despite not seeing any practice reps Friday. He'll presumably return to his role as the starting left guard, providing a slight boost for a Philly rushing attack led by Miles Sanders.
