Dickerson (calf) was estimated as a non-participant for the Eagles' walkthrough practice Tuesday.

Dickerson played through the problem with his calf in Week 15 versus the Raiders, so it's possible Philadelphia is just exercising caution with its three-time Pro Bowl guard. He'll have two more shots to practice in full before the Eagles release their final practice report of the week Thursday.

