Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Tending to knee issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dickerson (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Philadelphia's practice estimate Tuesday.
Dickerson was on the field for all 58 of the Eagles' offensive snaps during Sunday's game at Dallas, so it's not clear when he picked up the knee injury. In any case, he'll have two more chances to log a full practice before Philadelphia releases its final practice report of the week Thursday.
