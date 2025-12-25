Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Under the weather
Dickerson (illness) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
Dickerson is battling through an illness, but he would avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bills were he to practice fully by Friday.
