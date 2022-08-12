site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: eagles-landon-dickerson-unlikely-to-play-friday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Unlikely to play Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Dickerson (soreness) is not expected to suit up for Friday's preseason matchup against the Jets, Ed Kracz of SI.com reports.
Dickerson will reportedly sit out due to soreness issues. With the 2021 second-round pick sidelined, backup Sua Opeta should step in at left guard on the Eagles' opening offensive drive Friday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read