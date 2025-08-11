Dickerson (knee) is considered week-to-week and scheduled to undergo surgery in the coming days to address the meniscus injury he suffered during Sunday's practice, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Philadelphia's goal appears to be for Dickerson to potentially retake the field in time to face Dallas in Week 1, a matchup that will kick off the 2025 regular season on Thursday, Sept. 4. That recovery timetable is effectively a best-case scenario for the standout offensive lineman. In the meantime, with Kenyon Green (shoulder) dealing with a shoulder injury sustained during Philadelphia's 34-27 preseason win over the Bengals last Thursday, Matt Pryor and/or rookie Trevor Keegan could get chance to handle first-team reps at guard.