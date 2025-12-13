Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Will play vs. Raiders
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dickerson (calf) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game versus Las Vegas.
Dickerson briefly left the field in Week 14 against the Chargers after hurting his calf, but it looks like it isn't a severe problem, and he should be good to go for Week 15. He figures to start at left guard Sunday.
