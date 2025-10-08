default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Dickerson (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Giants.

Dickerson was unable to practice all week due to the ankle injury sustained in Philadelphia's Week 5 loss to the Broncos, so it's no surprise he's been ruled out for Thursday's contest. Brett Toth is expected to start at left guard in Dickerson's stead in Week 6.

More News