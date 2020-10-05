site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Lane Johnson: Able to return
RotoWire Staff
Johnson (undisclosed) was able to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers after being taken to the locker room earlier, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Johnson was taken to the locker room, presumably with an injury, after the opening drive. He reemerged later in the first quarter, giving the injury-depleted Eagles offensive line a much-needed boost.
