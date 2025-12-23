Johnson (foot) was absent from Tuesday's practice, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

If it is indeed a non-participation day for Johnson, it would mark the sixth week that the offensive tackle could not participate to start the week. The left tackle missed the last five games that started with this pattern, and as such, is on pace to miss Sunday's matchup against the Bills. Even if Johnson can practice this week, he may not start Sunday's game, as the Eagles have already clinched a playoff spot by winning the NFC East.