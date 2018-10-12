Johnson (ankle) is active for Thursday's game against the Giants, Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Johnson was thought to be facing an "uphill battle" to play as late as Thursday morning, but the right tackle will give it a go regardless. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Johnson noted that he is still feeling pain and stiffness in his ankle, but also texted Glazer "divisional game, team needs me, gonna give it a go." Johnson will look to protect Carson Wentz against a Giants pass rush that comes into Week 6 tied for last in the league with only six sacks.