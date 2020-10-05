Coach Doug Pederson said Johnson's ankle injury will linger, and "he's going to have to play through it," Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

It appears this is something that may need offseason rehab, so Johnson will have to tough it out for now. If it indeed lingers all season, Johnson likely will be a regular on the injury report, logging limited sessions and probably a handful of DNPs. When he took snaps off in Sunday's win over the 49ers, rookie Jack Driscoll filled in at right tackle.