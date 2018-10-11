Eagles' Lane Johnson: Appears on injury report
Johnson has been added to the Philadelphia injury report due to a high-ankle sprain and is now listed as questionable, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
According to Rapoport, Johnson is facing an "uphill battle" with respect to playing Thursday night against the Giants. He will test it out during pregame warmups, and should he be unable to go, Halapoulivaati Vaitai is listed as next in line on the Eagles depth chart. The potential absence of Johnson could spell problems for Philadelphia's ability to protect Carson Wentz, as the Giants will be getting back top pass rusher Olivier Vernon (ankle) for the divisional matchup.
