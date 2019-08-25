Eagles' Lane Johnson: Back at practice
Johnson (knee) suited up in full pads for Sunday's practice, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.
Johnson was originally shut down for the preseason before it even started with the injury, but the fact that he's back at practice is a positive sign. Johnson doubled down Sunday saying that there is no doubt he'll be ready for Week 1, but expect an official word from the team regarding his status as the season nears.
