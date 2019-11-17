Eagles' Lane Johnson: Being checked for head injury
Johnson was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Patriots and is being evaluated for a head injury.
It appears unlikely Johnson returns to the game considering he left the field on a cart. For the time being, either Andre Dillard or Halapoulivaati Vaitai will fill in at right tackle.
