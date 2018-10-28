Eagles' Lane Johnson: Carted to locker room
Johnson was carted to the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London after suffering a lower-body injury on the Eagles' opening drive, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson had been playing through a high-ankle sprain heading into the contest, so there's a good chance his departure is related to an aggravation of that injury. The Eagles will presumably assess his health in the locker room before deciding after halftime whether he's fit to return. Halapoulivaati Vaitai entered the contest at right tackle in place of Johnson on the Eagles' second drive.
