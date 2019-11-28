Play

Johnson cleared the concussion protocol Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Johnson was originally expected to practice as a limited participant, but he was apparently able to clear the protocol and put in a full session. The 29-year-old missed last Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, but it appears his absence will be limited to one game.

