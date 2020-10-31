site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Lane Johnson: Cleared for Sunday's tilt
RotoWire Staff
Oct 30, 2020
Johnson (knee/ankle) will play in Sunday's game versus the Cowboys.
Johnson suffered a Grade 1 MCL Sprain in the Week 7 win over the Giants, and being no stranger to playing through injuries, Johnson won't miss any time. He'll start at right tackle in a crucial divisional matchup.
