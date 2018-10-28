Johnson (knee) has been playing through an ankle injury and could be sidelined for a month, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Johnson suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain Sunday. While his injuries aren't season ending they will sideline him for some time. Philadelphia has a bye next week, which means Johnson could return after a month and only miss three games. Halapoulivaati Vaitai will likely start at right tackle as long as Johnson is out.