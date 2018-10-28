Johnson was diagnosed with a knee injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.

While it's not great news for the Eagles that their starting right tackle was carted to the locker room in the first quarter with the injury, it's at least a positive development that the issue wasn't related to the high-ankle sprain he nursed heading into the contest. If Johnson is unable to return to action in the first half, the Eagles should have an update on his availability for the rest of the game coming out of halftime.