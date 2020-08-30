site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Lane Johnson: Deemed day-to-day by coach
RotoWire Staff
Johnson (upper body) remains day-to-day and is "doing fine", per coach Doug Pederson, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.
Given Johnson's day-to-day status, the right tackle is on track to suit up for the Eagles' season opener against Washington two weeks from Sunday.
