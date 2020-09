Johnson (ankle) relayed that he'll be ready for Sunday's game versus the Rams, Derrick Gunn of The Gunn On One Podcast reports.

Johnson told Gunn to "count on it" when asked if he'll play in Week 2, and considering the veteran RT appeared on track to play Week 1 before being a surprise scratch, he'll likely be in the fold. The Eagles' offensive line has been decimated by injuries and allowed eight sacks to Washington in the opener, so Johnson's return will be a major boost.