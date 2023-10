Johnson has been diagnosed with a lateral ankle sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Johnson was rolled up and had to leave Sunday's Week 6 game against the Jets. Jack Driscoll filled in at right tackle following Johnson's exit. Rapoport notes that Johnson is "in doubt" for Week 7 against the Dolphins next Sunday night, but he hasn't been counted out, and it's not believed to be a long-term issue.