Johnson (ankle) won't return to Monday's game against the Giants.

Johnson had his leg rolled up on during the second quarter of the contest, and was carted to the locker room. Halapoulivaati Vaitai entered the lineup at right tackle and should continue to see time with Johnson out. Expect the team to have an update on the veteran's status ahead of their next game against Washington.

