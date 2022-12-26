Johnson is set to miss the Eagles' final two regular-season games after he was diagnosed Monday with a torn tendon in his abdominal area, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Fortunately for the Eagles, the star right tackle is expected back for the postseason, though the four-time Pro Bowl selection would surely benefit from Philadelphia securing the NFC's No. 1 overall seed to afford him an extra week of recovery with a bye during the wild-card round. While Johnson is out, the Eagles could turn to Jack Driscoll or Andre Dillard to step in at right tackle, or the team could move left tackle Jordan Mailata over to the right side.