Johnson (ankle) is considered day-to-day and could play Sunday against the Cowboys, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Johnson's absence could last just one game. The veteran offensive tackle is expected to miss Wednesday's practice still, but he should be back on the field by Friday. The Eagles need to win Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

