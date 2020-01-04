Play

Johnson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's Wild Card game against the Seahawks, Derrick Gunn of NBCS Philly reports.

Johnson's replacement at right tackle will presumably be Halapoulivaati Vaitai. The veteran is expected to be ready for Round 2 of the playoffs should the Eagles ultimately advance.

