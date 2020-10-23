Johnson sustained a Grade 1 MCL sprain during Thursday's 22-21 win over the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Eagles are no doubt relieved to see the results of the stalwart right tackle's MRI confirm only a relatively minor sprain, the severity of which may not cause Johnson to miss any time. It's worth noting, however, that Johnson was already dealing with a moderate ankle injury. It's possible that the combination of both issues could threaten his availability against the Cowboys on Nov. 1.