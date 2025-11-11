Eagles' Lane Johnson: Exits with ankle injury Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson is questionable to return to Monday's Week 10 matchup against Green Bay due to an ankle injury, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.
Johnson had his lower leg banged into by a Packers defender in the first half and was subsequently deemed questionable to return. If he's unable to get back into the contest, it would be a huge blow to the Eagles' offensive line. Fred Johnson has entered at right tackle in Johnson's stead.