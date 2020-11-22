site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Lane Johnson: Exits with shoulder injury
Johnson left Sunday's game against the Browns with a shoulder injury.
Johnson suffered the injury during the second half and is questionable to return. Jack Driscoll has stepped in at right tackle for the Eagles.
