Johnson (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After being diagnosed with an MCL sprain in his left knee following the Eagles' Oct. 28 win over the Jaguars, Johnson nearly defied the odds to play through the injury without missing time, but he was ultimately ruled out ahead of the team's Week 10 tilt with the Cowboys. With another week to recover from the injury, it appears that Johnson -- while still hurting -- is in a better place health-wise. If cleared to play, Johnson should take back his usual duties as the starting right tackle, sending Halapoulivaati Vaitai back to a reserve role.