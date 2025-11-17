Johnson (foot) has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain and is expected to be sidelined four-to-six weeks, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Johnson is among the best right tackles in the NFL, so this is a massive loss for the Philadelphia offense. If the timeline holds true, the veteran should be back in time for a potential playoff push. Losing Johnson could mean a downgrade in fantasy upside for both Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley. Fred Johnson should be the next man up at right tackle for the Eagles after he filled in against the Lions in Week 11.