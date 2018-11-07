In a turn of events, Eagles coach Doug Pederson expects Johnson (knee) to practice Tuesday and to play in Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

This is a massive shift from the timeline given last week of approximately a month on the sidelines. Assuming he suits up as expected, look for Johnson to retake his role as the starting right tackle, which would move Halapoulivaati Vaitai back to the bench.