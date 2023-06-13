Johnson says he's fully recovered from his groin injury, EJ Smith of The Inquirer reports.
Johnson has completed his recovery from surgery to repair a torn adductor in his groin that he received earlier in the offseason. The 33-year-old should once again serve as the Eagles' starting right tackle and help protect Jalen Hurts once again this season.
