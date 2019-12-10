Eagles' Lane Johnson: Garners week-to-week tag
Johnson suffered a high-ankle sprain during Monday's 23-17 win over the Giants, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
According to Geoff Mosher of 97.5 The Fanatic Philadelphia, Johnson is considered week-to-week, and coach Doug Pederson hasn't officially ruled the two-time Pro Bowler out for Sunday's game against the Redskins. Still, he's operating on a slightly shortened week, so it appears likely that Halapoulivaati Vaitai will start at right tackle in Johnson's stead.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Best Week 15 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Trade Values Chart
As the season winds down, there's still time to re-tool your roster for the stretch run. Dave...
-
Week 15 Waivers: League winners?
Every year, one or two players come out of nowhere late in the season to shift the balance...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 14 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 14.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.