Johnson suffered a high-ankle sprain during Monday's 23-17 win over the Giants, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

According to Geoff Mosher of 97.5 The Fanatic Philadelphia, Johnson is considered week-to-week, and coach Doug Pederson hasn't officially ruled the two-time Pro Bowler out for Sunday's game against the Redskins. Still, he's operating on a slightly shortened week, so it appears likely that Halapoulivaati Vaitai will start at right tackle in Johnson's stead.

