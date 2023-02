Johnson (groin) is scheduled to have surgery on a torn adductor later in the week following Sunday's 38-35 Super Bowl loss to Kansas City, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Johnson played through the injury in the postseason, but he will get it fully repaired in the offseason. The 32-year-old right tackle was an All-Pro in 2022 and is expected to continue playing at a high level for the Eagles in 2023.