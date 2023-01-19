Johnson (groin) does not carry a designation for Saturday's game against the Giants.
Johnson is dealing with a torn abductor in his groin that sidelined him for the final two regular-season games. However, the stalwart right tackle was a full participant during practice Thursday and will be available for Philadelphia's opening playoff contest, as he chose to postpone surgery in order to suit up for the postseason. With Johnson available, the Eagles' offensive line will be at full strength heading into this divisional-round tilt.