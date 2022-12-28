Johnson is slated to hold off surgery on his torn adductor to rehab throughout the next couple weeks, and he'll ultimately play come playoff time, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Although Johnson won't suit up for Philadelphia's last two games of the regular season due to the torn adductor he suffered in Dallas this past weekend, he's opted to postpone surgery and instead tough it out so that he's available for the postseason. While the four-time Pro Bowl selection remains temporarily sidelined, Jack Driscoll and Andre Dillard are candidates to fill the Eagles' vacated spot on the offensive line.