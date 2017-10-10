Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that Johnson remains under the NFL's concussion protocol and is day-to-day in advance of the team's game Thursday against the Panthers, Eliot Shorr-Parks of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Barring miraculous improvement in his recovery from the concussion within the next two days, it appears Johnson will be sidelined for Week 6, paving the way for Halapoulivaati Vaitai to pick up a start at one of the tackle spots. Vaitai previously started six games in Johnson's stead when the latter was suspended by the NFL a season ago.