Johnson (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Johnson will remain sidelined as he continues to progress in his recovery from a Grade 2 MCL sprain sustained in Week 8. It appeared that the star offensive tackle had a chance to suit up, but will ultimately sit out Sunday's divisional tilt against the Cowboys. Halapoulivaati Vaitai will replace Johnson in the starting lineup, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.