Johnson (groin) is considered day-to-day after undergoing an MRI before Sunday's 37-34 overtime win over the Bills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Johnson reported to team trainers he was feeling soreness Sunday, which led to an MRI and ultimately being inactive for the Eagles' Week 12 victory. His day-to-day status is ultimately good news for Philadelphia and their offensive line, but it will currently leave him questionable for the team's Week 13 showdown against the 49ers. His practice status in the days ahead should give better clarity on the four-time Pro Bowler's chances of suiting up in the contest.