Johnson signed a four-year, $72 million contract extension with the Eagles on Friday that includes $54.6 million guaranteed, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The deal makes Johnson the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history, both in terms of guaranteed money and average annual value. The 29-year-old missed last week's game due to a concussion, but he's cleared the league's concussion protocol and is ready to play Week 13.

