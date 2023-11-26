Johnson (groin) is now questionable for Sunday against the Bills.

Johnson's late addition to the injury report comes as a surprise and typically doesn't bode well for a player's potential to ultimately play. He notified the team he was experiencing soreness Sunday, and he's been receiving treatment from trainers since. He'll also undergo an MRI before the game, according to Tim McManus of ESPN.com. The potential absence of the four-time Pro Bowl tackle would be a fairly significant blow to the Eagles offensive line.