Johnson (ankle) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Giants.

Johnson suffered the injury in the second quarter, and was down on the ground in considerable pain. He was carted to the locker room to receive treatment, and in his stead, Halapoulivaati Vaitai entered the lineup at right tackle.

