Johnson is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Giants due to a knee injury, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Johnson was already playing through an ankle injury Thursday, the severity of which caused him to spent time on the sideline on a few occasions, and he now seems to have picked up a new knee issue. The veteran tackle was forced out midway through the fourth quarter, so it seems likely that he won't manage to retake the field versus New York.