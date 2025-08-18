Johnson (rest) practiced in a limited fashion Monday, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Johnson has yet to appear in any preseason action as the Eagles are trying to be as cautious as possible with their star right tackle. The 35-year-old is still widely regarded as one of the best offensive linemen in the league and signed a one-year contract extension in March to stay in Philadelphia through 2027. He will line up next to a new right guard this year in Tyler Steen as Mekhi Becton signed with the Chargers in free agency, and it will be interesting to see if they will get any reps together in Friday's preseason finale against the Jets.