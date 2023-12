Johnson (groin) does not have an injury status for Sunday's Week 13 contest against San Francisco.

Johnson sat out last week's win over Buffalo due to a groin injury, but he was able to log two full practice sessions this week. As such, he'll be able to suit up in a key NFC clash against the 49ers on Sunday. Johnson's presence will be a big boost to Philadelphia's offensive line against a 49ers defense that ranks second in the NFL in rush yards allowed and 11th in sacks on the season.