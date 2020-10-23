Johnson (knee) has been preliminarily diagnosed with an MCL sprain and is slated for an MRI to confirm his injury, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Johnson was forced out of Thursday's 22-21 win over the Giants in the fourth quarter. The veteran right tackle was already playing through a significant ankle injury, and if the diagnosis of an MCL sprain is confirmed he could be forced to miss a few games. In that case, Jack Driscoll (ankle) and Brett Toth would be candidates to slot into the starting lineup.