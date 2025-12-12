Eagles' Lane Johnson: Misses another practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (foot) was estimated as a non-participant in Thursday's walkthrough.
The five-time All-Pro has missed the last three games due to a right Lisfranc sprain, and he appears likely to miss another this Sunday against the Raiders. Fred Johnson (ankle) has been starting in Johnson's place, though he was estimated as a limited participant in Thursday's walkthrough, so his status will be worth monitoring as Sunday approaches.